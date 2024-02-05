Iowa's DeRidder Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Drew DeRidder of the Iowa Heartlanders is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

DeRidder went 2-0-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in two appearances at Kalamazoo last week.

The 23-year-old turned aside 31 shots in a 2-1 win on Friday and made 28 saves in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Fenton, Michigan, DeRidder is 7-3-2 in 13 appearances with the Heartlanders this season with a 3.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 911.

Prior to turning pro, DeRidder saw action in 100 career collegiate games at Michigan State University and the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 32-51-12 with eight shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He also appeared in 58 career games in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids and the U.S. National Team where he went 25-26-0.

