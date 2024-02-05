Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears came up with two points this weekend, but saw their winless streak extended to 10 games with two overtime losses and one regulation loss to the Wheeling Nailers.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, February 7, 7pm, at Jacksonville

Friday, February 9, 7pm, vs. Jacksonville - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Watch

Saturday, February 10, 7pm, at Jacksonville

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 20-14-6-2 (.51)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-2-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 0-4-5-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 6th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 39 points

MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 21 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 22 assists

PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 54 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +13

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 29 vs. Atlanta: 2-3 L

The Solar Bears were down 3-0 in the third period, but battled back in the final three minutes of the game on two goals from Mitchell Hoelscher. With the net empty, Orlando was unable to find the tying goal and fell to Atlanta, 3-2. All three goals by Atlanta came by way of special teams, with two on the power play and one shorthanded.

Friday, February 2 at Wheeling: 3-4 L

The Solar Bears spotted the Wheeling Nailers a three-goal first period lead Friday, which was enough for them to hold on to a 4-3 decision. Tanner Dickinson, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Jacques scored for the Solar Bears in the defeat. Aaron Luchuk tallied two assist for his eight multi-point game of the season.

Saturday, February 3 at Wheeling: 3-4 OTL

In game two of the series, the Solar Bears opened up a 3-1 lead in the second period after Brayden Low scored his second goal of the game and 15th of the season. The Nailers fought back with a late second period goal from Justin Addamo and tied the game in the third period. Addamo would score the game-winning goal in overtime while the Bears were on the penalty kill.

Sunday, February 4 at Wheeling: 3-4 OTL

Three Solar Bear power play goals had Orlando in a 3-0 lead just over one minute into the third period. Nine seconds after Hoelscher's second goal of the game, the Nailers scored a shorthanded goal to get on the board, starting their comeback. An even strength goal and a power play goal on the last of three straight minor penalties called on Orlando in a matter of 6:17 of play tied the game. In overtime, the Nailers scored 1:46 in to sweep the three-game series.

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, February 24 for Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Get Your Beach Night Aloha Shirt Package Here!

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is one point away from 250 in his professional career. 140 of those points have come in a Solar Bears uniform, ranking him third all-time in Solar Bears history. (Tristin Langan - 201, Michael Brodzinski - 165)

Jimmy Mazza appeared in his 200th professional game on Friday night in Wheeling, all of them in the ECHL with Reading, Adirondack, and Orlando.

Mitchell Hoelscher became the first Solar Bear to 20 goals this season, scoring two power play goals Sunday at Wheeling. Hoelscher now has nine goals on the power play this season, tying Joe Perry's single-season mark from the 2016-17 season, putting him third all-time for most man-advantage goals in a single Solar Bears season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 32 GP, 17-11-1, .916%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 24 GP, 11-11-2, .892%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 48 GP, 16g-21a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 22 GP, 2g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .929%

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.