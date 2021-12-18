Walleye Defeat Swamp Rabbits on TJ Hensick's Overtime Goal

December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - TJ Hensick added another goal to his ECHL-leading total of 15, lifting the Toledo Walleye to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Walleye move to 15-6-1 this season with the victory, their second win in two nights. The Fish are 3-1-1 with one game remaining on their six-game road trip.

The Walleye jumped out to a quick lead when Brett Boeing scored his second goal in as many nights to put the Fish up, 1-0. The goal came at the 4:31 mark in the opening period, and John Albert and Marcus Vela earned the assists. Albert now has a point in six straight games.

Toledo maintained the lead until the 14:22 mark when Corbin Baldwin scored Greenville's first goal to tie the contest. He was assisted by Frédéric Létourneau and Dean Yakura. The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Walleye, 12-9, in the frame, and the first period ended in a tie.

That tie didn't last long, with the Swamp Rabbits taking the lead 1:03 into the second period. Max Zimmer scored the goal with help from Josh Burnside to put Greenville up, 2-1. The remainder of the period consisted of six penalties: four for Toledo and two for Greenville. Neither team took advantage of their power play opportunities in the period, and the score remained 2-1 through the second period buzzer. The Walleye took 11 shots to the Swamp Rabbits' eight to bring each team to 20 apiece through the first two periods.

At the 1:53 mark in the third period, Cole Fraser tied the contest at two goals each on assists from TJ Hensick and Mitchell Heard. The goal was Fraser's second of the season and tenth in his professional career.

With 3:48 gone, Ben Freeman picked up a hooking minor and entered the penalty box for the Swamp Rabbits. It was the final time a player from either team received a penalty in the contest. The Walleye could not score on the power play, going 0-for-4 with the man advantage in the contest. Both teams continued taking shots throughout the period, but the score remained even at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

The Walleye only needed one shot in overtime to earn the victory, as TJ Hensick netted the game-winner just 24 seconds into the extra period. The goal was Hensick's 15th this season, good for the ECHL lead. Marcus Vela provided the assist on the deciding goal, and the Fish picked up their second straight victory, 3-2.

The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Walleye, 34-32, in the contest. Greenville had five power play opportunities to Toledo's four, but neither team netted a power play goal in the game.

Billy Christopoulos earned the overtime win for the Walleye, making 32 saves on 34 shots in 60:24 of play. His record is now 9-2-1 this season. John Lethemon was credited with the loss for Greenville. He saved 29-of-32 shots in the effort.

What's Next:

Toledo and Greenville will meet again tomorrow afternoon for the finale of their two-game season series. Puck drop from Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 3:05 p.m.

Three Stars:

Toledo - TJ Hensick (game-winning goal, assist)

Greenville - Corbin Baldwin (goal)

Greenville - John Lethemon (L, 29 saves)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.