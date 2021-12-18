Americans Drop Opener to Orlando
December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped the first game of a two-game series with the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night by a score of 6-2 in Allen.
The game was tied just one time on Friday night. Jack Combs evened the score at 15:59 of the first period with his sixth goal of the season, and that would be the last goal the Americans would score until the third period.
"We will take a look at the video and see where things went wrong tonight," said forward Chad Costello. "This is not the way we've been playing lately. It's disappointing. We will bounce back tomorrow night."
Former Americans forward Joseph Garreffa led the Orlando charge scoring twice and assisting on two other goals. Garreffa finished the night with four points and nine shots on goal.
The loss ended the Americans season-high three-game winning streak. Orlando outshot the Americans 37-36. The Solar Bears scored two shorthanded goals on Friday night. The Americans have given up a league high 10 shorthanded goals this season.
The same two teams meet on Saturday night at 7:05pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
