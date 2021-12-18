Glads Ready to Continue Momentum into Rubber Match

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (11-10-2-0) tangle with the Florida Everblades (12-7-2-3) tonight at Hertz Arena in Estero in the last of three meetings this week. Each side has claimed victory once this week, and Atlanta holds a 2-1-0-0 edge in the season series. The Glads and the Blades will play each other 13 times over the course of the season.

Scouting the Everblades

The Everblades maintain their perch atop the South Division despite a setback at the hands of the Gladiators last night. Kody McDonald scored the lone tally for Florida last night against Atlanta, and the forward now has goals in his last two games against the Gladiators. Blake Winiecki sits fourth in ECHL scoring with 27 points (13G-14A) on the season. Both John McCarron (9G-13A) and Joe Pendenza (9G-13A) rank second on the Everblades with 22 points each. After seeing Devin Cooley the last two nights, it is likely that the Glads will face Tomas Vomacka in net tonight for Florida.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators dropped the Everblades 2-1 on Friday night in Estero. Mike Turner potted his second goal of the season, and Cody Sylvester scored his fourth tally in four games. Tyler Parks dominated in net for Atlanta and stopped 35 of 36 Florida shots.

Sylvester in the Clutch

Glads forward Cody Sylvester leads the league with five game-winning goals this season. Three of Sylvester's game-winners came during Atlanta's five-game win streak in November. His most recent deciding tally came in the Gladiators' 2-1 win over Florida on Friday. Sylvester currently leads all active Gladiators with in both goals (11) and points (18) so far this season, and he has recorded four goals in his last four games. The Kelowna, British Columbia native led Wheeling with 25 goals a season ago.

Parksy!

Tyler Parks posted another strong outing on Friday with 35 saves on 36 shots against Florida. By blanking the opposition twice this year, Parks is tied for the second-highest shutout total in the ECHL. His ten wins place him in a tie for the second most amongst ECHL goaltenders this season. The 6-foot-6 netminder owns the sixth-best goals-against average in the ECHL at 1.98, and his .934 save percentage is the third-best mark in the league. Parks has held the opposition to two or fewer goals in 10 of his 15 appearances this season.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

