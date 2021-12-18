Lions Dominate the Mariners

Saturday afternoon was the final game of the three-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners. After suffering a shootout loss on Friday night, the Lions were back on Colisée Vidéotron ice to try and regain their winning ways against the New Englanders.

After a scoreless first period, the Mariners' Andrew Romano notched a power play goal to open the scoring in the second period. But it didn't take long for the Lions' Olivier Archambault to tie the game at 1-1, with an assist going to Maxime St-Cyr. Five minutes later, Anthony Nellis put the Lions in front 2-1. Fresh from his call-up to the AHL, Alexis D'Aoust scored the Lions' third goal. At the end of the second period it was the Lions ahead of the Mariners, 3-1.

Just over a minute into the third period it was Archambault once again, this time with the man advantage, scoring his ninth goal of the season. Then Peter Abbandonnato put the lions up 5-1. With only nine seconds remaining in the third period, the Mariners' Connor Bleackly benefitted from a Maine power play to give the visitors their second goal of the game. The Lions dominated the game and when the siren went to end the third period, they headed back to the dressing room with a 5-2 victory.

The Lions next home game is Monday, December 27.

