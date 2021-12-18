Logan Nelson, Lukas Parik Each Head to AHL

(BOISE, Idaho.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Logan Nelson has been called up to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, goaltender Lukas Parik has been recalled by the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Nelson heads to Tucson for what will be his first career AHL appearance. He has played in all 25 games for Rapid City and is tied for the league lead with 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists. His 22 assists are the most in the ECHL, four more than any other player. The 28-year-old is in his eighth season as a pro and has appeared in 356 games in the ECHL.

Parik has made 11 starts for the Rush and is 7-2-1-1 with a 2.24 goals against average and .930 save percentage. The 20-year-old Czech Republic native is on an AHL contract with Ontario and has been assigned to Rapid City for the entirety of the season. He is a 2019 NHL Entry Draft third round selection of the Los Angeles Kings and this will be his first action in the AHL.

Rapid City will again take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 4:05 PM.

