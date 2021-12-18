Hirano Strikes in OT, 'Clones Take 4-3 Win over Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - Yushiroh Hirano continues to dominate the ECHL, scoring two goals on the night, including the overtime winner to help the Cyclones prevent the Komets rally effort come full circle in a 4-3 win Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Cincinnati jumps to 13-11-0-0 on the season, as they finish the first third of their 2021-22 schedule with 26 points, sitting fourth in the Central Division. The loss drops Fort Wayne to 13-6-3-0, though the Komets do gain a standings point with the overtime loss.

- The Komets got the scoring started when Shawn Boudrias collected a puck in transition, cutting into the right circle and beating Cyclones goaltender Mat Robson on the blocker side for the 1-0 Fort Wayne lead 9:19 into the game. Robson was reassigned to the Cyclones from AHL-Rochester earlier in the week, but didn't join the team until a few hours before Saturday's game.

- Lincoln Griffin found the puck in center ice and rushed in with Matt McLeod for a 2-on-1 that saw McLeod shovel it by Komets' net minder Samuel Harvey to tie the contest.

- Cincinnati jumped on Fort Wayne during the second period, outshooting the Komets, 19-3, while taking a two goal lead. Nick Boka, who fought Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro in the opening period, capitalized on a seeing-eye shot from the right point. Boka lofted the puck toward the net and Harvey was unable to find it through traffic.

- Hirano's first goal of the night came just four seconds into a power play. With Oliver Cooper sent to the penalty box for cross-checking, Lukas Craggs won a face-off, pulled it over to Hirano, who rifled the puck in for a 3-1 Cyclones lead.

- The Komets rallied in the third period, scoring two goals 1:26 apart to tie the game. Will Graber found a puck in the slot to beat Robson, making it 3-2, before Oliver Cooper stuffed home a second rebound off the pads for a 3-3 game on the power play.

- In overtime, Fort Wayne turned over the puck in center to Hirano, who skated into the zone on an odd man rush. Hirano elected to shoot the puck, beating Harvey again for his team leading-15th goal of the season.

- Robson made 25 saves for the win, and is 8-6 on the season with the 'Clones. He went 2-1 with the Americans in the AHL over the last two weeks. Harvey remains unbeaten in regulation for the Komets, sitting 8-0-2 after 34 saves in the overtime loss.

- The Cyclones finish up their pre-holiday schedule with a Sunday evening rematch against the Komets.

