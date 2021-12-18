Steelheads Offense Shines in 5-2 Win for Sellout Crowd over Rush

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (15-8-1) recorded a season-high 46 shots and cashed in on their chances in a 5-2 win over the Rapid City Rush (11-11-3) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,282 fans, the ninth sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads wasted no time in getting ahead on a goal of the year candidate by forward Luc Brown (3:12 1st) on a through-the-legs goal for the early 1-0 lead. Though the Rush answered later that period, the Steelheads edged back ahead in the early portion of the middle frame thanks to a flip shot by forward Will Merchant (1:28 2nd) on a rush. Rapid City earned another tying tally before the Steelheads found one that wouldn't be usurped. Forward Shawn McBride (15:13 2nd) deflected a shot from the blue line off the left post for the go-ahead tally, 3-2. Late in the game, the Steelheads earned back-to-back empty net goals thanks to defenseman Colby McAuley (EN, 18:48 3rd) and forward A.J. White (EN, 19:53 3rd) to seal the 5-2 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Shawn McBride (game-winner, fight)

2. IDH - Will Merchant (goal, 2 assists)

3. RC - David Tendeck (41 of 44 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colby McAuley (D) - goal, two primary assists

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky remained hot to start the season, halting 24 of 26 shots and extending his win streak to four games. He has held opponents to two goals or less in 10 of 11 appearances this season and owns a league-best 1.65 goals-against average.

- Colby McAuley: McAuley earned his first three-point night of the season while playing as a defenseman. The Steelheads are 4-1-0 when McAuley plays on the blue line, and he owns points in four of five games at that position (2 goals, 4 assists).

- Shawn McBride: McBride earned his first game-winning goal of his professional career and has goals in two of his last three games. He equaled his career-best in goals and now owns 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists).

- A.J. White: White earned his second three-point game of the season and first since his season-opening hat-trick on October 22. He leads the team in all major categories (9-13-22) through 24 games.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads tallied a season-best 46 shots on net as part of tonight's win, marking the first time this season the team has reached that marker. It's also the first time since Feb. 21, 2020 that the team breached the 40-shot plateau, adding 48 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Rapid City. The last three 40-shot games have all come against Rapid City since the 2019-20 season, all in winning efforts. The Steelheads sit in the top-10 for most shots on goal per game now at 32.29.

BECAUSE IDAHO SCORED FOUR...

All fans in attendance can pick up a free Jumbo Jack at any Jack in the Box location in the Boise area. Just show your ticket stub at the casher to redeem.

ATTENDANCE: 5,282 (9th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Rush close their weekend set prior to the holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4:05 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 3:55 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

