Thunder Rally Falls Short in Utah

December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita looked to snap a five-game losing skid on Friday night, but came up short in a 4-2 loss to Utah at the Maverik Center.

Logan Fredericks and Michal Stinil provided the offense while Evan Buitenhuis stopped 24 shots in the losing effort.

Fredericks put the Thunder on the board midway through the first period. He fired home a one-timer from Stinil, beating Peyton Jones to make it 1-0. Brian Bowen tied the game at 16:29 after intercepting a pass in the slot and beat Buitenhuis for his sixth of the season.

In the second, Kyle Pouncey made it 2-1 as he put home a rebound after Luka Burzan drove to the net. Quinn Ryan made it 3-1 at 16:41 for his seventh of the year.

Stinil netted his first as a pro with four minutes remaining in the contest. He caught a pass from Christian Hausinger and beat Jones on the power play to make it 3-2. Buitenhuis was pulled with just under a minute left. Wichita had two offensive-zone faceoffs, but Andrew Nielson sealed the game with an empty-netter at 19:57 to make it 4-2.

With the loss, the Thunder have now dropped their last six games. Stinil led the Thunder with a goal and an assist. Fredericks recorded his third of the year. Carter Johnson added an assist.

The Thunder remains in Utah tomorrow night with the opening faceoff at 8:10 p.m. CST.

