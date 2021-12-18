Los Angeles Kings Recall Ingham to NHL from Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled goaltender Jacob Ingham from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, the clubs announced today.

Ingham, 21, is recalled by Los Angeles for the first time in his career since being drafted by the Kings in the sixth round, pick 175, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Barrie, Ontario native has appeared in nine games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, posting a 5-3-1 record with a 3.28 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Over his last six outing for Greenville, Ingham has posted a 4-1-1 record.

Ingham will join the Kings (13-10-5), today, as they continue their east coast road-trip against the Carolina Hurricanes (20-7-1) in Raleigh, NC at 7:00 p.m.

