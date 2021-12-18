ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Trois-Rivières' Joannette fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Jonathan Joannette has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #297, Maine at Trois-Rivières, on Dec. 17.

Joannette is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head at 15:21 of the third period.

Joannette will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Maine today (Dec. 18) and vs. Adirondack on Dec. 27.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Trois-Rivières' Montminy fined

Trois-Rivières' Cedric Montminy has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #297, Maine at Trois-Rivières, on Dec. 17.

Montminy is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a dangerous tripping incident at 0:32 of the second period.

Kansas City's Robidoux fined, suspended

Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #293, Iowa at Kansas City, on Dec. 17.

Robidoux was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 17:23 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Robidoux will miss Kansas City's game vs. Iowa tonight (Dec. 18).

Allen's Butt fined, suspended

Allen's Dawson Butt has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #288, Orlando at Allen, on Dec. 17.

Butt was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing under Rule #45.5 at 5:24 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Butt will miss Allen's game at Wichita on Dec. 29.

