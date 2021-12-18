ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears at Americans Game
December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The ECHL has announced on Saturday the Orlando Solar Bears at Allen Americans game scheduled for tonight (Dec. 18) has been postponed, due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
A make-up date has not been announced at this time.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears make their first-ever visit to the Sooner State when they face the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:05 p.m. ET at the BOK Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
