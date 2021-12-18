Stingrays Sign Forward Mitch Atkins

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced they have agreed to terms with forward Mitch Atkins ahead of Saturday's contest.

Atkins, 27, comes to the Stingrays after beginning the season with the Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 15 games with the Bobcats, Atkins has tallied seven points (two goals, five assists). The native of Kitchener, Ontario will join his teammate from Vermilion County, Ben Boukal, who signed with the Stingrays on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward spent the majority of his three years of professional hockey in the Federal Professional Hockey League playing for the Elmira Enforcers and Danville Dashers. Atkins showed success in the FPHL, scoring 105 points (34 goals, 71 assists) in 94 games played. The newest Stingray has suited up for 31 career SPHL games with Evansville, Birmingham, Fayetteville, and Vermilion County, scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

The Stingrays return to action on Saturday, December 18th as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen for the first of two straight games at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 6:05 p.m.

