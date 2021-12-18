K-Wings Lose High-Scoring Affair in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-0-0) lost a high-scoring affair to the Indy Fuel (8-11-2-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday night.

Kalamazoo got off to a hot start, scoring the first two goals of the game. Just over three minutes into the first frame, Defender Justin Murray made a nice cross-ice pass from the right circle to forward Zach Jordan. Jordan drained a wide-open shot top shelf for his fifth goal of the season.

Six minutes later, a slashing call on the Fuel put the Wings on the power play. Logan Lambdin took advantage of a rebounded shot from Jake Slaker to make it 2-0 Kalamazoo. The Indy Fuel responded with three consecutive goals, two within a minute of each other to close out the first frame with the 3-2 lead.

Indy continued scoring in the second period. The Fuel scored twice in 13 seconds on goals from defenseman Kirill Chaika and forward Chad Yetman. Yetman's goal found the net after being whacked out of the air.

Fuel Forward Riley McKay scored a shorthanded goal with 8:50 remaining in the second period to make it 6-2. McKay was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during his goal celebration. 40 seconds later, Fuel defender Jordan Schneider was called for roughing.

At the end of the 5-on-3 power play, K-Wings forward Tanner Sorenson would take advantage, redirecting a shot from Erik Bradford to make it 6-3. Another penalty on Schneider kept the 5-on-3 alive a little longer. Jordan capitalized, firing a shot from the center of the zone for his second goal of the night to pull Kalamazoo within two.

Indy capped the second period with another goal, this time from defender Christopher Cameron, to make it 7-4. The Fuel added two more goals in the third period to close out the game 9-4.

The K-Wings pulled goalie Jet Greaves in favor of Trevor Gorsuch in the third frame. Greaves was credited for the loss, stopping 19 of the 26 shots faced. Gorsuch stopped 10 of 12 shots in the final frame.

