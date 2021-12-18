K-Wings Lose High-Scoring Affair in Indy
December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-0-0) lost a high-scoring affair to the Indy Fuel (8-11-2-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday night.
Kalamazoo got off to a hot start, scoring the first two goals of the game. Just over three minutes into the first frame, Defender Justin Murray made a nice cross-ice pass from the right circle to forward Zach Jordan. Jordan drained a wide-open shot top shelf for his fifth goal of the season.
Six minutes later, a slashing call on the Fuel put the Wings on the power play. Logan Lambdin took advantage of a rebounded shot from Jake Slaker to make it 2-0 Kalamazoo. The Indy Fuel responded with three consecutive goals, two within a minute of each other to close out the first frame with the 3-2 lead.
Indy continued scoring in the second period. The Fuel scored twice in 13 seconds on goals from defenseman Kirill Chaika and forward Chad Yetman. Yetman's goal found the net after being whacked out of the air.
Fuel Forward Riley McKay scored a shorthanded goal with 8:50 remaining in the second period to make it 6-2. McKay was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during his goal celebration. 40 seconds later, Fuel defender Jordan Schneider was called for roughing.
At the end of the 5-on-3 power play, K-Wings forward Tanner Sorenson would take advantage, redirecting a shot from Erik Bradford to make it 6-3. Another penalty on Schneider kept the 5-on-3 alive a little longer. Jordan capitalized, firing a shot from the center of the zone for his second goal of the night to pull Kalamazoo within two.
Indy capped the second period with another goal, this time from defender Christopher Cameron, to make it 7-4. The Fuel added two more goals in the third period to close out the game 9-4.
The K-Wings pulled goalie Jet Greaves in favor of Trevor Gorsuch in the third frame. Greaves was credited for the loss, stopping 19 of the 26 shots faced. Gorsuch stopped 10 of 12 shots in the final frame.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 18, 2021
- Kozlowski Marvels, Bennett Scores Game-Winning Goal to Defeat KC, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Hirano Strikes in OT, 'Clones Take 4-3 Win over Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Indy Breaks Franchise Record on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Lose High-Scoring Affair in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Defeat Swamp Rabbits on TJ Hensick's Overtime Goal - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Light up Norfolk, 9-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Drop Series Finale in Estero - Atlanta Gladiators
- Four Unanswered Goals Propel Blades to 5-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Iced by Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Dominate the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Burst out After Mariners Strike First - Maine Mariners
- Ben Simon Set to Make NHL Coaching Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Gameday: Trey Bradley Returns for Saturday Holiday Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 18 - ECHL
- Los Angeles Kings Recall Ingham to NHL from Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Logan Nelson, Lukas Parik Each Head to AHL - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears at Americans Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Game Tonight against Orlando Is Postponed - Allen Americans
- Lions Last Game Before the Christmas Break - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Ready to Continue Momentum into Rubber Match - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Sign Forward Mitch Atkins - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades to Host Atlanta in Saturday Night Rubber Match - Florida Everblades
- Grizz Win 4-2 for 4th Straight Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Rally Falls Short in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Offense Shines in 5-2 Win for Sellout Crowd over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Drop Opener to Orlando - Allen Americans
- Rush Come up Short at Idaho, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.