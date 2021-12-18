Americans Game Tonight against Orlando Is Postponed

December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans game tonight, December 18, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, against the Orlando Solar Bears has been postponed due to ECHL health and safety protocols. At this time, no makeup date has been set.

The Lone Star Warriors Exhibition game will take place as scheduled with doors open at 4:00 pm and the game set to start at 4:30 pm.

"We are deeply disappointed that our fans are losing the final game before Christmas break," noted Americans President and Governor Mike Waddell. "That being said, the health and safety of the athletes is paramount and the ECHL protocols are in place for just this type of occurrence. We will work with the ECHL and the CUTX Event Center to review open dates later in the season where we can make up tonight's game and now turn our attention to our next home series on December 31, January 1-2 when the Idaho Steelheads come to Allen."

Stay tuned to the Allen American Website and social media channels for updates in the coming days.

Tickets for tonight's postponed game can be used for any other regular season home game this season. An email to all ticket holders with more information will be coming soon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.