Lions Burst out After Mariners Strike First

December 18, 2021







TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Trois-Rivieres Lions scored five unanswered goals after the Mariners struck first on Saturday afternoon at the Colisee Videotron, and claimed a 5-2 win, taking two of three this week in Trois-Rivieres.

After a scoreless opening period, the Mariners scored a power play goal early in the 2nd to take a 1-0 lead. Jason Horvath ripped a one-timer off a pass from Connor Doherty that was deflected home by Andrew Romano, his 4th goal of the season. The Lions would respond with three unanswered goals in the period. Olivier Archambault scored on a breakaway at 4:21 of the period, Anthony Nellis finished a nifty pass from Peter Abbandonato at 9:11, and Alexis D'Aoust beat Jeremy Brodeur's glove on a 2-on-1 at 14:08.

Archambault and Abbandonato added goals in the first 3:06 of the third period to stretch the Lions lead and chase Brodeur in favor of Zach Bouthillier. Conner Bleackley scored a power play goal in the final seconds, for his second goal of the weekend.

The Mariners (8-11-3-1) now have a week off for holiday break, returning to play on Saturday, December 26th at Worcester. The next home game is Wednesday, December 29th, also against the Railers, a 3:00 PM faceoff and "Kids Day." The first 500 kids will receive a Mariners silicone bracelet and a postgame family skate will follow. The Mariners are also home on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, offering one-time individual ticket purchases in premium seating areas (Poseidon's Platform on New Year's Eve and the Ice Level Lounge on New Year's Day), each which include access to a cash bar and other complimentary food and drink specials. The New Year's Eve celebration is presented by Kit NA Brewing, as the Mariners host Trois-Rivieres at 5:00 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

