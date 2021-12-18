Kozlowski Marvels, Bennett Scores Game-Winning Goal to Defeat KC, 3-2

Independence, MO - Trevin Kozlowski stopped 32 shots, Kris Bennett scored the game-winning goal with 6:16 left and the Iowa Heartlanders savored a 3-2 road win at Kansas City Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Joe Widmar registered his first multi-goal game of the season. The Heartlanders never trailed.

Bennett scored his goal on the power play at the left doorstep, his team-leading 11th of the season, assisted by Kaid Oliver and Ben Sokay.

Widmar's two strikes came at the right circle. He opened the scoring at 4:33 of the second period on Iowa's fourth shot. Driving the right dot, Widmar aimed low and snuck a shot through the five-hole for his fourth goal of the season. Widmar has three points (1g) against the Mavericks this season.

On his second goal, a Kansas City defender fell, leaving Widmar alone at the right circle to snipe it past Daniil Chechelev (loss, 7 saves).

In a scoreless first period, Kozlowski blocked eight shots and kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

