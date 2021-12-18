Kozlowski Marvels, Bennett Scores Game-Winning Goal to Defeat KC, 3-2
December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - Trevin Kozlowski stopped 32 shots, Kris Bennett scored the game-winning goal with 6:16 left and the Iowa Heartlanders savored a 3-2 road win at Kansas City Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Joe Widmar registered his first multi-goal game of the season. The Heartlanders never trailed.
Bennett scored his goal on the power play at the left doorstep, his team-leading 11th of the season, assisted by Kaid Oliver and Ben Sokay.
Widmar's two strikes came at the right circle. He opened the scoring at 4:33 of the second period on Iowa's fourth shot. Driving the right dot, Widmar aimed low and snuck a shot through the five-hole for his fourth goal of the season. Widmar has three points (1g) against the Mavericks this season.
On his second goal, a Kansas City defender fell, leaving Widmar alone at the right circle to snipe it past Daniil Chechelev (loss, 7 saves).
In a scoreless first period, Kozlowski blocked eight shots and kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes.
Iowa is back at home for three games Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 for Family Week!
Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Postgame skate, presented by Family Dental Center
Monday, Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: ZOOperstars appearance at game.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa: College Night with discounted tickets for those with a .edu email address or college ID.
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
