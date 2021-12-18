Grizz Win 4-2 for 4th Straight Win

December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Brian Bowen and Andrew Nielsen each had 1 goal and 1 assist and Peyton Jones saved 31 of 33 as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-2 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Wichita's Logan Fredericks scored his 3rd of the year 10:15 into the contest. The Grizzlies tied the game as Brian Bowen scored unassisted 16:29 in. Utah outshot Wichita 14 to 10 in the first period as the score was tied after 1.

Kyle Pouncy scored a 4 on 4 goal 8:14 into the second period from Luka Burzan and Andrew Nielsen. The Grizz extended the lead 2 seconds after a power play ended as Quinn Ryan scored from the right circle for his 7th of the year 16:41 into the second. Utah led 3-1 after 2 periods.

With 4 minutes left in regulation Michal Stinil scored from the slot to make it a 3-2 game. It was Stinil's first pro goal. Andrew Nielsen scored an empty net goal with 3 seconds left to ice the game for Utah. Matthew Boucher got an assist on the empty netter to extend his point streak to 6 games. Brandon Cutler also got an assist as he has now scored a point in 14 of his last 15 games.

Nielsen, Bowen and Pouncy were each a +2 for Utah, who's record goes to 15-8-1 on the year. Utah is 8-4 at home this season. Utah is now 11-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Peyton Jones had 31 saves as he picked up his 6th win of the season, which matches last season's win total. Wichita goaltender Evan Buitenhuis saved 24 of 27 in the loss as Wichita falls to 10-11-1 on the year.

Utah is now 3-0 vs Wichita this season. The 3rd game of the 4 game set is on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm on Ugly Sweater night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

2. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 31 of 33 saves.

3. Kyle Pouncy (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 2 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.