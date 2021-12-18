Lions Last Game Before the Christmas Break

Friday night was the second game of the three-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Maine Mariners. The New Englanders recorded their second win in six games against the Lions this season. Sixty minutes of play couldn't produce a winner, nor could the overtime period, and it was only in the shootout when the Mariners were able to seal the victory. Final score: Mariners 4 - Lions 3.

The third and final game of the series between the Mariners and the Lions will be this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. Trois-Rivières' sights will be set on defeating the Mariners for their 14th win of the season.

Players to watch

The Lions' number 28 - Shawn St-Amant - who's registered 10 points in his last nine games (7 goals, 3 assists).

Mariners forward Pascal Laberge, who has seven goals and 12 assists this season.

