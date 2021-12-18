Glads Drop Series Finale in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (11-11-2-0) fell to the Florida Everblades (13-7-2-3) 5-1 at Hertz Arena in Estero on Saturday night. Derek Nesbitt collected the lone goal for Atlanta midway through the third period in the road loss.

The Everblades started the scoring late in the first period after Blake Winiecki deflected a shot from the blue line into the net to give Florida a 1-0 advantage (16:55).

Malcolm Hayes dropped the gloves with Russell Jordan late in the first period after some pushing and shoving at mid-ice. The scuffle ended with Hayes sending Jordan to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.

Florida took a 2-0 lead after Nathan Perkovich scored on a power-play opportunity early in the second period (1:35).

Perkovich cashed in again on the power play midway through the second to give the Everblades a 3-0 lead (11:20).

The Everblades stretched the advantage to 4-0 after Alex Aleardi slotted the puck into the back of the net from the low slot (0:32).

The Glads cut the lead to 4-1 after Elijah Vilio sent the puck in front of the net to Eric Neiley who flicked it to Derek Nesbitt, and he blasted into a yawning cage for his fifth goal of the season (7:09).

Alex Aleardi scored on another power-play opportunity for the Everblades late in the third period to make it 5-1 (16:40)

Chris Nell finished the game with 28 saves on 33 shots for Atlanta. Devin Cooley recorded 42 saves on 43 shots for the Everblades.

