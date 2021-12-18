ECHL Transactions - December 18
December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 18, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Ryan Edquist, G
Trois-Rivieres:
Darick Louis-Jean, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester
Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Fort Wayne:
Add Bailey Brkin, G returned from loan to Utica
Delete Kevin Zion, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on reserve
Delete Hank Sorensen, D suspended by team
Indy:
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated fromreserve
Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Jacksonville:
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Galt, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence
Orlando:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Ontario
South Carolina:
Add Mitch Atkins, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F returned from loan to Providence
Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Laval
Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Sasha Pokulok, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Maxime Villemaire, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F loaned to Providence [12/17]
Utah:
Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
