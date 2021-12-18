ECHL Transactions - December 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 18, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Ryan Edquist, G

Trois-Rivieres:

Darick Louis-Jean, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester

Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Fort Wayne:

Add Bailey Brkin, G returned from loan to Utica

Delete Kevin Zion, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on reserve

Delete Hank Sorensen, D suspended by team

Indy:

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated fromreserve

Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Jacksonville:

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Galt, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence

Orlando:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Ontario

South Carolina:

Add Mitch Atkins, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F returned from loan to Providence

Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Laval

Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Sasha Pokulok, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Maxime Villemaire, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F loaned to Providence [12/17]

Utah:

Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

