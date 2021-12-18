Indy Breaks Franchise Record on Teddy Bear Toss Night

INDIANAPOLIS - Hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, the Fuel faced the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. After giving up the first two goals of the game, the Fuel put up nine goals breaking a franchise record and earning them their second home win in as many days.

After a dominant start to the first period, the Kalamazoo Wings would be the first team to get on the board when Zach Jordan got alone behind the Fuel defense and beat Fuel goaltender Cale Morris over the shoulder. Taking advantage of a Fuel penalty, the Wings would double their lead when Logan Lambdin blasted home a rebound past Morris.

Scoring Indy's Teddy Bear Toss goal, Keoni Texeira received a cross-ice pass from Brent Gates and he roofed the puck over the shoulder of Jet Greaves. Two minutes later, Gates scored a goal of his own after walking through the Kalamazoo defense and beating Greaves with a wrist shot. The Fuel would take their first lead of the game when Karl El-Mir scored his fourth goal of the season with a wrist shot from the slot.

The Fuel would be the first team to get on the board in the second period when Kirill Chaika wristed a shot from the point and it beat a screened Greaves to make the score 4-2. Less than a minute later, Chad Yetman deflected a wrist shot from the point past Greaves, giving Indy their fifth goal of the game.

Taking advantage of an odd-man rush, Riley McKay netted Indy's sixth goal when he fired a wrist shot under the arm of Greaves. After Indy took back-to-back 5-on-3 penalties, the Wings would see consecutive goals from Tanner Sorenson and Zach Jordan to cut Indy's lead to 6-4. Scoring his first professional goal, Chris Cameron got alone in front of the Kalamazoo net and beat Greaves with a wrist shot to send Indy into the locker room with a 7-4 lead.

It would only be two minutes into the third period before CJ Eick scored the Fuel's eighth goal of the game, tying a franchise record for goals at home. Scoring his fourth goal in his last two games, Darien Craighead beat Greaves with a one-timer breaking the Fuel franchise record for most goals scored in a game.

