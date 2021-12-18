Ben Simon Set to Make NHL Coaching Debut
December 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Former Cyclones Head Coach Ben Simon will coach the Detroit Red Wings in their game Saturday night as they host the New Jersey Devils.
Simon, 43, will serve as the acting Head Coach for Detroit due to Health and Safety protocols affecting Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill and Assistant Coach Alex Tanguay.
"The Cyclones want to congratulate Ben on making his NHL coaching debut for the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "While the circumstances that presented this opportunity for him may be untraditional and unexpected, his discipline and passion for the game have earned him this night. I am certain that he will be afforded a lengthy tenure in the NHL in the near future."
Simon has been a part of the Red Wings organization since the 2015-16 season, when the Shaker Heights, Ohio native joined the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit's AHL affiliate) as an assistant coach. He remained in that role until transitioning into the head coaching role with the Griffins entering the 2018-19 AHL season, where Simon has been ever since.
In the summer of 2013, Simon got his first head coaching job in professional hockey, becoming the third head coach for the Cincinnati Cyclones since the team's return from hiatus in 2006. Under his leadership, the Cyclones posted a 41-win season and reached the 2014 Kelly Cup Finals.
Before coaching, Ben played professionally for 11 seasons across six different leagues, including 81 games in the NHL between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Atlanta Thrashers. Simon won a Calder Cup in 2002 with the Chicago Wolves. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 1997 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.
