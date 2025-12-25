Speed Painter Jessica Haas to Perform at New Year's Eve Game

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday that Jessica K. Haas, award-winning speed painter and the first female speed painter in the country, will perform at the Rush's New Year's Eve game.

Haas will perform during the first intermission on Wednesday, December 31st. She will author a one-of-a-kind Rush-themed speed painting, which will be auctioned off postgame along with the team's specialty '80s Night jerseys. A portion of the proceeds from the postgame auction will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. The performance is presented by Black Hills Painting & Pressure Washing.

Haas, a native of Dallas, Texas, has entertained fans across the country. She has brought her act to numerous sporting events, including the NHL, NBA, NCAA, and Indianapolis 500. She received national recognition by using her speed painting talents to win Miss Tennessee. She later performed on ABC's The Gong Show and set the record for fastest painting on national television at just 42 seconds.

This marks the first time the Rush have hosted a speed painter for an in-game performance.

