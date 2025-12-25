ECHL Transactions - December 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 24, 2025:

Kansas City:

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jackson Berezowski, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Logan Terness, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Tulsa:

Delete Konnor Smith, D Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim







