ECHL Transactions - December 24
Published on December 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 24, 2025:
Kansas City:
Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jackson Berezowski, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Logan Terness, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Tulsa:
Delete Konnor Smith, D Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
