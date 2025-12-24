ECHL Transactions - December 23
Published on December 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 23, 2025:
Cincinnati:
Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve
