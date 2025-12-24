ECHL Transactions - December 23
ECHL ECHL

ECHL Transactions - December 23

Published on December 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 23, 2025:

Cincinnati:

Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve

Check out the ECHL Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



ECHL Stories from December 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central