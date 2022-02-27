Vidmar's Pair Leads Adirondack over Maine, 5-3

Sebastian Vidmar of the Adirondack Thunder leaves the Maine Mariners in his wake

GLENS FALLS, NY - Sebastian Vidmar netted two goals, including the game-winner, as the Adirondack Thunder downed the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena, 5-3. Alex Sakellaropoulos turned away 22 shots as 3,892 watched the Thunder record their 19th win of the season.

Tyler Irvine opened the scoring just 2:36 into the game after he caught a pass from Ryan Cook at the blue line. Irvine raced into the offensive zone and put the puck over the shoulder of Mariners' netminder Zach Bouthillier for his 17th of the season. Trey Phillips earned the secondary assist.

Maine was awarded a powerplay at the 5:52 mark of the first period following a Shawn Weller slashing call. Cam Askew made the Thunder pay as he netted his 16th of the year to even the game at one.

Adirondack wasted no time regaining the lead in the second period. Just 2:09 into the middle frame, Ryan Smith circled his way around the Mariners' zone and put one on goal from the high slot. The puck went through some traffic before hitting the back of the net to make it 2-1 Thunder. The goal was Smith's fifth and it was assisted by Sebastian Vidmar and Shane Harper.

Just 2:02 later, Joe Masonius rang a shot towards the net that bounced off of a Maine skate and rolled right to Vidmar. Vidmar leaned into the wrist shot that got a piece of Bouthillier and trickled into the net to make it 3-1 Adirondack. Shane Harper was awarded the other assist on Vidmar's first of the game and 14th of the season. Vidmar now has goals in six of his last seven games.

The Mariners found a way to pull even after scoring two goals in the first 4:02 of the third period: the first being a powerplay goal from Keltie Jeri-Leon and the second a wrist shot from Nate Kallen. The game was tied 3-3 with 15:58 remaining in the third.

Less than two minutes after Kallen's goal, Mariners' defenseman Zach Malatesta was given a double minor and the Thunder gained a powerplay for four straight minutes. In the dying seconds of the man-advantage, Harper found Masonius at the top of the right circle. Masonius put the puck off of Bouthillier's pad where Vidmar wasted no time potting home the rebound to give Adirondack a 4-3 lead with 10:27 to go.

Nick Rivera put the icing on the cake with an empty net goal with 35 seconds left to seal the win for Adirondack. The goal was Rivera's 10th of the season giving him points in nine of his last ten games since his return from Utica (5 goals, 12 assists, 17 points).

The Thunder finished 2-for-6 on the powerplay and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Adirondack outshot Maine 29-25 and have now won three of their last four games.

Adirondack hits the road this week to face the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night before a three-in-three against the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

