Fitzpatrick Blanks Solar Bears in 5-0 Loss to Swamp Rabbits

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-21-3-0) put up 32 shots on goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick, but the visiting netminder turned in his first career ECHL shutout performance, as Orlando fell 5-0 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-22-4-3) on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

1st Period

GRN Goal: Brett Kemp (12) at 14:51. Assisted by Alec Rauhauser and Ayden MacDonald.

GRN Goal: Anthony Beauchamp at 18:46. Assisted by Ayden MacDonald and Johnny Coughlin.

SHOTS: ORL 11, GRN 11

2nd Period

GRN Goal: Quinn Foreman (3) at 12:55.

GRN Goal: Bryce Reddick (3) [PP] at 14:14. Assisted by Bradley Lalonde and Johnny Coughlin.

SHOTS: ORL 12, GRN 7

3rd Period

GRN Goal: Alex Rauhauser at 10:38. Assisted by Johnny Coughlin

SHOTS: ORL 8, GRN 8

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 13-for-17; Ty Taylor, 8-for-9

GRN: Evan Fitzpatrick, 32-for-32

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center as the Solar Bears host the return of their School Day Game.

