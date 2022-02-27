Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime

Allen, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliates of the Seattle Kraken, fell in overtime on Saturday night 4-3 to the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

The Americans struck early in the first period as J.C. Campagna (5) knocked one into the open net to put the Americans on the board at the 2:34 mark of the opening period. Cincinnati would tie the score midway through the first period when Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz fired one past Antoine Bibeau from the left circle o even the score at 1-1

Spencer Asuchak (18) would give the Americans their second lead of the game, tipping one past Cyclones netminder Michael Houser to put the Americans up 2-1. The lead would be short lived as Cincinnati would strike on a power play of their own minutes later to even the game at 2-2. Former Americans defenseman Josh Burnside broke the tie at the 12:46 mark scoring his first professional goal giving the Cyclones a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.

Branden Trook (14) tied the game again just 46 seconds into the final frame taking a pass from newly acquired forward Josh Winquist, his first point with the Americans to even the game at 3-3. Neither team could break the tie in the third period, sending the contest to overtime.

The Americans had a couple chances to end the game in overtime but couldn't convert. It would be the home team getting the extra point as Matt McLeod ended the game firing a shot through the legs of Antoine Bibeau as the puck trickled across the line for the Cyclones victory.

Goalie Antione Bibeau would put forth a fantastic effort in the defeat, recording 32 saves out of a possible 36 shots.

With the loss on Saturday night, the Americans dropped under 0.500 and extended their losing streak to four games.

The Americans will conclude their three-game series against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday afternoon before returning back to the Credit Union of Texas Center to face off against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night.

