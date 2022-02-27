Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Avoid Sweep in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to avoid being swept in their three-game series with the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Americans dropped a heartbreaker Saturday night 4-3 in overtime. With the loss, the Americans have dropped four straight games. Our pregame show begins at 1:35 pm. The game gets underway at 2:05 pm. The Americans return home on March 4th against Idaho. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 2:05 pm pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

Next Home Game: Friday, March 4th vs. Idaho

Overtime Loss: The Allen Americans lost in overtime on Saturday night 4-3 to the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Americans have dropped the first two games of the series and have dropped four games in a row. JC Campagna (5), Spencer Asuchak (18) and Branden Troock (14) scored for the Americans. Antoine Bibeau suffered the loss stopping 32 shots in defeat. The Americans look to salvage a game in the series this afternoon at 2:05 pm CST.

Combs Milestone: With his assist on Saturday night, Jack Combs now has 300 assists for his pro career.

Tight at the Bottom of the Mountain: With the Americans' overtime loss on Saturday night, and Wichita's overtime victory in Indianapolis, the two teams are tied with a 0.500 record. Kansas City (0.490) is just percentage points behind Allen and Wichita. The Tulsa Oilers (0.530) who ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday remain in fourth place overall in the Mountain Division.

Winquist on the Board: Americans forward Josh Winquist picked up his first point with the Americans, assisting on Branden Troock's third period goal on Saturday night. Winquist was acquired from the Reading Royals this week in exchange for future considerations. In 16 total games this season he has 12 points.

Struggling in Overtime Games: The Americans have a record of 1-6 in games that end in overtime this season. The team is 1-1 in shootout games this year.

Comparing Allen and Cincinnati:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-2-0

Away: 10-10-4-1

Overall: 21-21-6-1

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (22) Chad Costello

Assists: (37) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

Points: (59) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+20) Kris Myllari

PIM: (80) Dawson Butt, Darian Skeoch and Spencer Asuchak

Cincinnati Cyclones:

Home: 18-9-1-0

Road: 9-11-2-0

Overall: 27-20-3-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Cincinnati Cyclones Team Leaders:

Goals: (18) Justin Vaive

Assists: (31) Louie Caporusso and Jesse Schultz

Points: (47) Louie Caporusso and Jesse Schultz

+/-: (+20) Dajon Mingo

PIM: (88) Justin Vaive

