Oilers Respond with Victory on Tulsa 918 Night

Tulsa, OK - The Oilers bounce back on home ice to take game two of the weekend, 5-3. Tulsa has five unique goal scorers in the win on "Tulsa 918 Night".

For the second night in a row, Jack Doremus got the scoring started in the first period, this time by collecting the rebound from a Max Golod wrist shot from the blue line and scoring via a spin-around shot from the right circle at the 3:32 mark of the period. Tulsa would follow up with another goal in the first period at the 19:00 mark of the frame to make it 2-0 Oilers. A scramble down low led to a chance right in front of the net for Alex Gilmour, who put the puck on net, allowing Nathan Larose to scope up the rebound and put it in the top left corner of the net.

The second period would see its first goal at the 2:42 mark, as Max Coatta carried the puck into the offensive zone and from a low angle, backhanded the puck past Daniel Mannella along the left wing to cut the Oilers lead to 2-1. Just 0:14 seconds later, Rapid City tied the game courtesy of Alec Butcher redirecting a puck in the front of the net off a shot from the left point to make it 2-2. Tulsa regained the lead moments later, as a pass from the right wing wall was softly settled at the top of the point by Larose, allowing Jarod Hilderman to tee up a blast from the blue line, beating Lukas Parik on the blocker side to make it 3-2 Tulsa. Hilderman found his first professional goal with his shot from the top of the point at the 3:31 mark of the second frame. Not long after Adam Pleskach gave the Oilers a 4-2 lead by tapping home a back door feed down low on the right side from Jimmy Soper who fought his way through traffic to then spin the puck through the slot right on the tape of the Oilers captain. The second period would conclude with four goals coming off of the first four shots, all in a span of 1:08.

The Rush would bring the game within one goal by scoring on the power play making it 4-3 Oilers. Brett Gravelle took a wrist shot from the right point that was blocked in the low slot, resulting in Calder Brooks immediately shoveling the puck in the net off of the ricochet. Tulsa would kill off a penalty late in the game and then score an empty-net goal from Gilmour who backhanded a puck from nearly 200 feet into the yawning cage to give the Oilers a 5-3 victory.

Tulsa will face the Rapid City Rush at home Sunday, Feb. 27th for the third straight game between the two teams. Sunday's game will be a Family Fun Day sponsored by Rewind E-Sports and will include a post-game Skate for fans to interact with players, sponsored by Channel 6. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m. CT.

