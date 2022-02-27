Americans Drop Series Finale to Cincinnati
February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) dropped the final game of their three-game series against Cincinnati by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Cincinnati scored back-to-back goals in the second period to build a 3-1 lead. Zack Andrusiak scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Cyclones. He had five points in the three-game series.
Cincinnati made the most of their power play opportunities going 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Americans went 0-for-4 on the power play.
Jack Combs provided all the offense for Allen scoring two goals, his 16th and 17th of the season. He picked up his 300th career assist last night. With the two goals today, he is now at 291 for his career and 591 points.
With the loss the Americans drop to 21-22-6-1. The losing streak has reached five games. The team returns home for two games this weekend against the Idaho Steelheads.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans battle the Cincinnati Cyclones
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022
- Oilers Drop Final Game of the Weeknd against the Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Sweep Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Defeat Grizz 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- The Bright Side? the Lions Remain in Third Place in the North Division - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Howdeshell, Hawkins Score Late in Walleye Loss to Reading - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Hang Four in the Second, Cruise to 5-2 Win at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Drop Series Finale to Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Growlers Down Lions 10-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fitzpatrick Blanks Solar Bears in 5-0 Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Drop Sunday Matinee - South Carolina Stingrays
- Perkovich, McCarron and Gahagen Lead Blades to Sixth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Fitzpatrick Stops 32 as Swamp Rabbits Blank Solar Bear 5-0 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Third Game in 72 Hours at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Weekend Sweep against Toledo in Road Trip Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: February 27, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Vidmar's Pair Leads Adirondack over Maine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Avoid Sweep in Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Go for the Sweep in South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Respond with Victory on Tulsa 918 Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Slip Late in 4-2 Loss to Railers - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Complete Western Road Trip at 4-1-1 with 4-2 Victory over Steelheads - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Win 6th Straight in Physical Battle with Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.