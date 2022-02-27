Americans Drop Series Finale to Cincinnati

Allen Americans battle the Cincinnati Cyclones

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) dropped the final game of their three-game series against Cincinnati by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati scored back-to-back goals in the second period to build a 3-1 lead. Zack Andrusiak scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Cyclones. He had five points in the three-game series.

Cincinnati made the most of their power play opportunities going 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Americans went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Jack Combs provided all the offense for Allen scoring two goals, his 16th and 17th of the season. He picked up his 300th career assist last night. With the two goals today, he is now at 291 for his career and 591 points.

With the loss the Americans drop to 21-22-6-1. The losing streak has reached five games. The team returns home for two games this weekend against the Idaho Steelheads.

