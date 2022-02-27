Growlers Down Lions 10-3

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers snatched the third and final contest of their weekend series against the Trois-Rivières Lions with a 10-3 win on Sunday evening at Colisée Vidéotron.

Ben Finkelstein opened the scoring on the man advantage for Newfoundland just 4:19 into the 1st period. After a slot shot from Jeremy McKenna was turned aside by Lions netminder Tristan Berube, Finkelstein hopped on the rebound to beat Berube from a tight angle, giving the Growlers an early 1-0 lead.

Marc Johnstone doubled the Growlers advantage midway through the first with a nifty wraparound effort to make it 2-0, before Jeremy McKenna and Todd Skirving each cashed in on loose pucks in the slot to increase the Newfoundland advantage to 4-0 in the opening frame.

Hayden Shaw would break the deadlock just five seconds before the first intermission as he beat Keith Petruzzelli from the top of the circle. The Growlers led 4-1 after the 1st period.

Newfoundland kicked off the second period with four unanswered goals in under eight minutes as Skirving and McKenna added second tallies, while Derian Plouffe joined the club with a couple of his own to bring the total to 8-1 Growlers.

After Anthony Nellis stopped the bleeding and grabbed one back for the Lions, Skirving struck again for the Growlers to make it 9-2, notching his first career professional hat-trick in the process.

William LeBlanc scored for the Lions shorthanded in the third period to cut the Newfoundland lead to 9-3 but Maurizio Colella would respond for Newfoundland to see the scoring count reach double digits for the first time in franchise history - the goal also Colella's first with the club.

The Growlers would walk away in the end with an emphatic 10-3 victory.

Quick Hits

Todd Skirving has scored in five straight games and notched five goals across the three games vs. the Lions this weekend.

Nine Growlers picked up 2+ points in the 10-3 win.

Newfoundland return home for their next seven games, beginning on Friday, March 4 against the Adirondack Thunder.

Three Stars

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - J. McKenna

3. NFL - D. Plouffe

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.