Royals Seek Weekend Sweep against Toledo in Road Trip Finale

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals defenseman Garret Cockerill lands a blow against the Toledo Walleye

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals defenseman Garret Cockerill lands a blow against the Toledo Walleye(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Toledo Walleye Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5:15 p.m. at Huntington Center. This is the second and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Walleye have won five of their last six games while the Royals have won three-straight games.

Kirk MacDonald talks before the Royals take on the Walleye with Erik Jesberger.

Reading defeated Toledo in their last meeting, 4-1, Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Huntington Center.

A two goal game for Trevor Gooch and 39-save performance from Hayden Hawkey in net propelled the Royals over the Walleye in regulation.

The scoring was held back by stellar netminding by both netminders until the third period. Walleye goalie Kaden Fulcher stopped 18 shots while Hawkey saved 27 through the opening two periods of play for the Royals.

Trevor Gooch broke the scoreless tie 6:41 into the third period for his first of two goals in the game. On the penalty kill, Trevor Gooch immediately snapped a wrist shot on net after entering Toledo's zone and beat Fulcher to earn Reading's third shorthanded goal of the season. Toledo tied the game back up less than a minute later. Brandon Schultz deflected in a pass from Mitchell Heard past Hawkey's right pad to score the lone goal of the game for the Walleye.

Reading took back the lead on Mason Millman's first game winning goal of the season and extended their lead to two on Dominic Cormier's 13th goal of the season. Trevor Gooch sealed the road victory for Reading with an empty net goal, his second goal of the game, to improve the Royals' five-game road trip record to 3-0-1.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they conclude a five-game road trip against non-divisional opponents against Toledo. Reading holds a 26-12-6-1 record with a .656 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .616 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third hoisting a .595 point percentage and Worcester back into fourth with a .522 point percentage, while Maine sits in fifth with a .510 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .435 point percentage in 46 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.