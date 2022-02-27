Royals Sweep Walleye in Weekend Series to Round-Out Road Trip

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, Sunday, Feb. 27 at Huntington Center. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 32 of 34 shots while Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos saved 14 of 18 shots.

Unlike last night's meeting between the Royals and Walleye which held a scoreless game through the first two periods, four goals were scored in the first 40 minutes of play. In fact, all four goals were scored by Reading. Brayden Low, Trevor Gooch and Brad Morrison's power play goal put the Royals on the board with an early lead, 3-0.

7:45 into the second period, Patrick Bajkov fed a saucer pass to Anthony Gagnon to score Reading's second power play goal of the game. Gagnon's 12th goal of the season and Bajkov's second assist of the game extended the Royals lead to four-goals heading into the final period of regulation.

Toledo responded with a pair of goals late into the third period. Keeghan Hodeshell notched the first goal of the game for the Walleye after being fed a cross-ice pass from John Albert for his first of two assists in the game. Minutes later, Brandon Hawkins scored on the power play to cut Toledo's deficit to two-goals with 1:44 remaining in regulation

Reading denied a late game comeback from the Walleye and sealed the road victory with two final saves from Flodell and an empty net for Gooch's second goal of the game.

The Royals return home to take on the Worcester Railers Wednesday, Mar. 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty and meLVin Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.