Rush Hang Four in the Second, Cruise to 5-2 Win at Tulsa

Rapid City Rush forward Brett Gravelle scores against the Tulsa Oilers

Rapid City Rush forward Brett Gravelle scores against the Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush netted four goals in the second period to take command and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers, Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

With the game tied at one in the second, Calder Brooks took a stretch pass and gained the zone with a two-on-one break. Brooks fed Gravelle for a one-timer in the slot that he blasted past Daniel Manella and the Rush took the lead, 2-1.

Three minutes later, with Rapid City shorthanded, the Rush forced a turnover and Logan Nelson carried the puck in on the attack. His initial shot was blocked but the puck bounced back to him and he slid it through Manella, extending the lead to 3-1.

Following the conclusion of that penalty kill, Alec Butcher took a pass at center and carried the puck below the goal line in the attacking end. He found a trailing Max Coatta for a one-timer in the slot that he banged home and the score was 4-1.

The Rush then struck again with just over a minute to play in the second after Callum Fryer intercepted a Tulsa clearing attempt. He strode to the high slot and fired a shot top shelf past Manella, extending the lead to 5-1.

Tulsa opened the scoring early in the first period when Carson Denomie beat Josef Korenar on the glove side. The Rush tied things up late in the first on Gravelle's first goal of the game, a wrister from the high slot following a Tulsa turnover. Adam Pleskach also netted a power play goal for the Oilers early in the third that brought them back within three at 5-2.

Gravelle scored twice for the third time this season, Coatta now has a goal in four-straight games and Butcher extended his point streak to nine games in the victory. Rapid City improved its record to 27-20-4-3 while Tulsa dropped to 25-23-1-2.

The Rush will now return home for three games against the Utah Grizzlies. It begins on Friday night with College Night, presented by Bud Light. The first 500 fans 21 and older will receive a Bud Light Trucker hat. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

