Everblades Go for the Sweep in South Carolina

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Sporting a season-best five-game winning streak, the Florida Everblades wrap up a grueling three-in-three stretch with a 3:05 pm matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays. With a win in Sunday's matinee, the Blades would carry a six-game winning streak into a seven-game homestand that opens on Wednesday.

THE OPPONENT: The South Carolina Stingrays find themselves in seventh place in the always-tough ECHL South Division with a 17-28-5-0 record, which is good for 40 points and a .400 points percentage. With Saturday's 6-5 overtime setback to the Everblades, the Rays are winless in their last two contests (0-1-1-0), while falling to 3-5-2-0 in their previous 10 outings.

THE SERIES: The Blades are a perfect 5-0-0-0 against the Stingrays, holding a 27-16 scoring advantage in those five games. Additionally, Florida enters Sunday's game with a 9-0-1-0 mark in their past 10 games versus South Carolina.

CHOMPING AWAY AT THE RAYS: Joe Pendenza (4 G, 4 A, 8 points) and Blake Winiecki (3 G, 4 A, 7 points) lead all Blades in scoring this season against the Stingrays. John McCarron (3 G, 3 A, 6 points) and Jake Jaremko (2 G, 4 A, 6 points) have also flourished in the season series. In addition, five different Everblades have notched five points: Levko Koper (2 G, 3 A), Alex Aleardi (1 G, 4 A), Chris McKay (1 G, 4 A) and Jordan Sambrook (5A). In three starts in net, Parker Gahagen is a perfect 3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

LAST TIME OUT: On Saturday, the Blades and Stingrays hooked up in a thrilling back-and-forth contest in which Florida captured a 6-5 overtime win. Jake McLaughlin netted the game winner 1:42 into the extra session, as the Blades capitalized on a 4-on-3 power-play opportunity. After going up 1-0, the Blades rallied from a one-goal deficit three times and six different players found the net for the good guys. Tyler Nanne scored his first goal in an Everblades sweater and added two assists, while Jordan Sambrook and Michael Neville both notched two assists.

EIGHT IS GREAT: In addition to entering Saturday's contest with a five-game winning streak, the Everblades have also registered at least one point in eight straight games. During those eight games, the Blades have posted a 6-0-1-1 mark, while outscoring their opponents 31-22.

STREAKING BLADES: Joe Pendenza scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's victory and extended his point streak to a team-high seven games. In that stretch, Pendenza has collected 10 points on three goals and seven assists. The red-hot Michael Neville logged two assists to extend his point streak to five games, tallying seven points on four goals and three helpers. Jake Jaremko also picked up a goal and an assist on Saturday, and now has goals and points in three straight games, with three goals and two assists.

THE McCARRON WATCH: Despite not scoring a goal in each of the last six games, John McCarron has managed to pick up four assists over that time, increasing his franchise points record to 336 in the regular season and 382 in all games, including playoffs. In the goal scoring department, Captain Everblade's career goal totals remain at 144 in the regular season and 162 in all games including playoffs. The franchise's all-time point leader remains one goal shy of Reggie Berg's career regular-season mark of 145 and within two of Berg's overall mark of 164. With six goals in 11 February games - and three two-goal games and one hat trick in his arsenal this season - the franchise career goal scoring marks are squarely within the Captain's sights.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum (North Charleston, S.C.)

WHEN: Sunday, February 27 at 3:05 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

