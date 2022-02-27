Fitzpatrick Stops 32 as Swamp Rabbits Blank Solar Bear 5-0

ORLANDO, FL - Evan Fitzpatrick's 32-save shutout led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to blank the Orlando Solar Bears 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center.

After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes of action, the Swamp Rabbits scored the icebreaking goal at 14:51 as a deflected shot fell for Brett Kemp to score his 12th goal of the season. At 18:46, Anthony Beauchamp scored his sixth goal of the season after poking the puck into the net during a scramble in the Orlando crease.

The Swamp Rabbits extended their lead at 12:55 into the second period as Quin Foreman batted a misplayed puck into the Orlando goal, before Bryce Reddick gave Greenville the 4-0 advantage with a power-play one-timer from the circle at 14:14.

Greenville would solidify its 5-0 advantage with a goal at 10:38 of the third period, as Alec Rauhauser found the back of the net for the third time this season.

Evan Fitzpatrick, Greenville's goaltender, denied all 32 Orlando shots that he face to earn his first ECHL shutout in the Swamp Rabbits' 17th win of the season.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 17-22-4-3, while the Solar Bears fall to 25-21-3-0.

The Swamp Rabbits will face-off with the Solar Bears in a rare Tuesday morning game at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

