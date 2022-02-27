Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson
February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been called up to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.
Wichers heads to Tucson for the fourth time this season. The rookie defenseman has appeared in nine games for the Roadrunners and recorded four penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating. Over 34 games for the Rush, he has two goals and five assists.
The Rush finish out their weekend in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon with their third game in three days against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CST.
