Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers (left)

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers (left)(Rapid City Rush)

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been called up to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers heads to Tucson for the fourth time this season. The rookie defenseman has appeared in nine games for the Roadrunners and recorded four penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating. Over 34 games for the Rush, he has two goals and five assists.

The Rush finish out their weekend in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon with their third game in three days against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CST.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.