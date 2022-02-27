Game Notes: at Tulsa

GAME #54 at Tulsa

2/27/22 | BOK Center | 4:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Calder Brooks scored a power play goal in the third period to bring the Rush within one but they couldn't get the equalizing goal and were eventually beaten by the Tulsa Oilers, 5-3, Saturday night at the BOK Center. Lukas Parik made 21 saves on 25 shots in the Rapid City net.

THREE-IN-THREE: The Rush are finishing out a stretch of three games in three days on Sunday afternoon, the eighth time this season they have had a three-in-three. Rapid City is 5-1-1-0 in the final game of a three-in-three and has won the last five it has played.

CARVING 'EM UP: Alec Butcher scored in the second period on Saturday night, extending his point streak to eight games. Butcher now owns the longest point streak by a Rush this season. He has three goals and nine assists in his last eight games and is fourth on the team with 35 points on the season. Butcher has matched his career-high with 15 goals and both 35 points and 20 assists are new career-highs for the third-year pro.

THE MATCHUP: Rapid City and Tulsa have met nine times this season and the Rush and are 4-5-0-0 and 3-4-0-0 at the BOK Center. The Rush had won their last three games against the Oilers prior to Saturday's 5-3 loss. Rapid City is in third place in the ECHL Mountain Division, six points clear of the fourth-place Oilers who have three games in hand on the Rush. Max Coatta leads the Rush with nine points on four goals and five assists against the Oilers. Tulsa's Dylan Sadowy has 13 points on six goals and seven assists against the Rush and Jack Doremus has 12 on six goals and six assists. Including Sunday, the Rush have four games remaining against the Oilers this season, the final three of which will take place during the last week of the regular season in Rapid City.

WE'RE COMING HOME: Sunday is the final game of a stretch of 12 out of 15 games on the road for the Rush. Following this game in Tulsa, the Rush will play their next nine games on home ice. Rapid City is 12-9-3-1 at home this season and 15-11-1-2 on the road.

ODDS AND ENDS: Max Coatta has goals in three straight games and is second on the team with 17 goals on the season...the Rush are 3-2-0-1 on Sundays this season...the Rush went 1-for-5 on the power play on Saturday, snapping a stretch of three-straight games without a power play goal. Rapid City had been 0-for-8 on the power play in its last three games...Stephen Baylis had an assist on Saturday and became the second Rush player to reach 40 points, joining Logan Nelson who has 46.

UP NEXT: The Rush return home for three games in three days against the division leading Utah Grizzlies. It begins on Friday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

