Third Game in 72 Hours at Colisée Vidéotron
February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions will be hitting the Colisée Vidéotron ice for the third time in 72 hours this afternoon when the team takes on the Newfoundland Growlers for the final game of a three-game series. The Lions defeated the Growlers 3-2 last night in a penalty-filled affair.
The Lions will be looking to make it two wins in a row against their Canadian rivals. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m.
Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on TVA Sports.
Players to watch
Lions forward Olivier Archambault picked up three assists last night against the Growlers.
Growlers forward Zach O'Brien had a goal and an assist last night against the Lions.
