Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-22-4-3) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (25-20-3-0)

February 27, 2022 | 3:05 PM | Regular Season Game #46

Amway Center | Orlando, FL

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22)

Linesmen: Charlie O'Connor (43), Tannum Wyonzek (74)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

SOLAR BEARS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (1-1-0-0) Home: (1-1-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 1, 2022 Greenville 2 vs Orlando 3

Next Meeting:

February 29, 2022 Greenville at Orlando

QUICK BITS

WEDNESDAY WOES:

The Swamp Rabbits fell short on Wednesday, losing 4-1 to the Stingrays on home ice. The visiting Stingrays were able to put the game's first goal on the board after Shane Walsh converted on the power-play, giving his team a 1-0 lead at the 10:20 mark. Alec Rauhauser brought the game back to even less than a minute later, scoring the equalizer at the 10:54 mark thanks to a feed from Nikita Pavlychev behind the goal. Jordan Subban scored from the blue line, on a power-play, at the 13:57 mark of the second period to give the Stingrays a one goal lead. Ryan Dmowski doubled that lead at the 15:33 mark, creating a 3-1 scoreline that carried over to the start of the third period. The third period saw Dmowski's second goal of the game at 11:01, solidifying the 4-1 scoreline.

SCOUTING THE SOLAR BEARS:

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Orlando to take on the 25-20-3-0 Solar Bears on Sunday Afternoon. Orlando has been outscored 150-136 by opponents this season and hold a 5-5-0-0 record over their last 10 games. Tristan Langan leads the Solar Bears offense, scoring 30 points in 28 games this season (9g, 21A). With Langan inactive, the points leader is Michael Brodzinki, Tyler Bird leads the team with 13 goals. Brad Barone has been the main goaltender for Orlando, he holds an 18-11-2-0 record, 2.56GAA and .925SV%. Barone Leads the ECHL in wins and minutes (1855) and saves (974) and holds the third best save percentage in the league.

MY HAUSE:

Alec Rauhauser scored his second goal of the season on Wednesday night breaking a streak of seven consecutive games without a point. Rauhauser's first period goal was his first point since February 4, 2022 and first goal since October 29, 2021, the second game of the season. Rauhauser has recorded nine points in 31 games this season (2g, 7a) and is tied with Austin Eastman and Johnny Coughlin for the highest +/- on the Swamp Rabbits (+4).

PECS' GOT POINTS:

Liam Pecararo's 22-game point streak came to an end on Friday February 18, against the Gladiators. Friday's game marks the first time since November 15, 2021 that Pecararo failed to record a point, and is only the fifth time that has happened this season. During the 22-game streak Pecararo recorded 37 points on 18 goals and 19 assists. Pecararo leads the Swamp Rabbits in points (41) and his streak was the longest in the ECHL since the 2007-08 season. Pecararo has an assist in his only game since then.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Rabbits will stay in Orlando for a second game against the Solar Bears on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am before heading south to take on the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Florida holds second place in the South Division with a record of 28-15-4-4 and has outscored opponents 172-134 this season. Blake Winiecki and John McCarron lead the Everblades scoring efforts, each recording 52 points this season. Both Winiecki and McCaron have scored 22 goals and 30 assists; McCarron has appeared in one more game (48) than Winiecki (47). Parker Gahagen has been the primary netminder for the Everblades, recording a record of 11-7-1-1, 2.39GAA and .917SV%.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.