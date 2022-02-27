Mavericks Defeat Grizz 2-0

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Independence, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Goaltender Matt Greenfield saved all 39 shots and Mike Lee and Ryan Olsen each scored their 8th goals of the season as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mike Lee scored a power play goal 14:37 into the first period. KC went 1 for 6 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 4. It stayed a 1-0 game until Olsen's empty net tally with 56 seconds left in regulation. Matt Greenfield stopped all 39 shots to earn his 3rd career shutout. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones had a solid effort as he saved 26 to 27. Utah outshot KC 39 to 28.

The Mavericks won 2 out of the 3 game weekend set. Utah stays in first place in the Mountain Division with a .613 points percentage and a record of 31-19-2-1. Kansas City is now at .500 with a record of 25-25-2-1.

Utah's road trip continues in Rapid City for a 3 game series on March 4-6. The Grizz return to Maverik Center to face the KC Mavericks on March 9, 11-12. All 3 games on Utah's next homestand are at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Matt Greenfield (KC) - 39 save shutout.

2. Mike Lee (KC) - 1 goal.

3. Ryan Olsen (KC) - 1 goal.

Next Weekend

Friday, March 4, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 4:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Next Homestand

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night. Singles Night.

Friday, March 11, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Beer Fest.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.