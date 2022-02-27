Oilers Drop Final Game of the Weeknd against the Rush

Tulsa, OK - The Oilers give up four goals in the second period which proved to be the difference in the final game of the weekend series versus the Rapid City Rush.

Tulsa managed to score the first goal of the game just 1:19 into the first period as Carson Denomie picked up the puck just outside of the Rush blue line and slung a wrist shot just underneath the glove of Josef Korenar from the top of the left circle. Alex Gilmour had the primary assist, and Adam Pleskach grabbed the secondary. Rapid City tied the game 1-1 at the 18:48 mark of the first period as Brett Gravelle intercepted a clearance attempt from Tulsa along the right half-wall, eventually taking the puck to the slot and roofing a shot over the glove of Daniel Mannella.

The second period did not see a goal until the 10:02 mark. Calder Brooks carried the puck along the left wing on a rush and fed the puck over to Gravelle, who then snapped one by Mannella's far side to make it a 2-1 Rush lead. Logan Nelson scored a shorthanded goal at the 13:49 mark of the second period as he picked up his initially blocked shot in the slot and slid one into the net, five-hole to make it a 3-1 game for the Rush. Max Coatta added another goal for Rapid City making it 4-1 in the second frame, as he snuck into the low slot and received a feed from behind the net where he would lift one over the blocker to score top-shelf at the 14:55 mark. Callum Fryer would get his first ECHL goal 18:48 into the second period by taking advantage of a screen in front of the net and firing a shot past the glove of Mannella from the slot.

The third period saw just one goal as Pleskach received a pass from the left corner of the zone via Dylan Sadowy, he then followed up on his own rebound at the top of the crease and put the puck in, just past Korenar to cut the Rush lead to 5-2. The game finished 5-2 in favor of the Rush to end the three-game weekend.

Tulsa will face the Fort Wayne Komets on the road Wednesday, Mar. 2nd for the first of three straight games against Central Division opponents. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m. CT.

