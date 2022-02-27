Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: February 27, 2022

February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-20-3-0 / .552) host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-22-4-3 / .433 today at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. It is the third of seven meetings between the clubs this season; both teams hold a 1-1-0-0 record against each other, with both previous games taking place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 VyStar Credit Union members to show their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer! Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Greenville, with three assists in two games. His next point will give him his 131st (50g-80a) with the Solar Bears, and sole possession of first place on the franchise scoring list.

Hunter Fejes leads the Solar Bears with two goals against the Swamp Rabbits in one contest.

Orlando is 19-5-2-0 when scoring a goal in the first period; Orlando is also 12-2-1-0 when not allowing a first-period goal.

Orlando is 17-2-1-0 when scoring first.

The Solar Bears are 14-4-3-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center as the Solar Bears host the return of their School Day Game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.