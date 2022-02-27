Cyclones Sweep Americans

Cincinnati, OH - Zack Andrusiak netted a pair of goals and the Cyclones struck twice on the power play, leading the team to a 4-2 win over the Allen Americans Sunday afternoon.

The Cyclones have points in six of their last seven games and have won three straight, jumping to 28-20-3-0 this season.

"You look at the standings and it's so tight," said Louie Caporusso. "You win a couple games you could be in second, but then you lose a couple of games and you're in fifth. We know what's happening right now in our division, so every game counts."

- Andrusiak's first of two goals came 4:45 into the first period on the power play. After A defenseman for the Americans whiffed on a failed clear, Andrusiak got his stick on the puck to lace a shot by Allen goaltender Luke Peressini for the 1-0 advantage.

- The lead lasted all of 41 seconds before Jack Combs received a pass from the corner directly in front of Sean Bonar to beat the 'Clones net minder and tie the game.

- The remainder of the game's goals were all found in the second period, with the Cyclones batting home three of them. Andrusiak and Matt McLeod combined for a pair of tallies just over a minute apart. Louie Caporusso raced into the zone for a 2-on-1, pulling a shot onto Peressini that saw a rebound leak to the left side for Andrusiak to shovel home and retake the lead 7:06 into the period. The goal, Andrusiak's 19th, puts him a top the Cyclones skaters in goals on the season.

- McLeod got a pass from Griffin into the high slot just 1:06 later to bury his 13th of the season. McLeod now has goals in back-to-back games, with both serving as the game-winning-goal following his overtime heroics Saturday night.

- Allen would score an even minute after McLeod to pull back within one, but a 5-on-3 granted to the 'Clones later in the period would help the cause. With Brenden Trook and Darian Skeoch each in the box, the Cyclones were looking at over 90 seconds of a two man advantage. Caporusso ended up finding his third assist of the game off a cross-ice feed on the goal line, finding Jesse Schultz for the veteran's 17th of the season, making it 4-2. Schultz has goals in four consecutive games.

- Allen outshot Cincinnati 9-4 in the third period, but Sean Bonar stood tall with a 31 save performance. He is 8-7-1 after getting his first start in 16 days.

The Cyclones venture to Fort Wayne Saturday evening where they'll begin the month of March by hitting the final stretch of their season, playing 14 of the last 21 games in the calendar on the road.

