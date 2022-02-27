Steelheads Slip Late in 4-2 Loss to Railers

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (29-21-3) fought back again but couldn't overcome the adversity in a 4-2 loss to the Worcester Railers (22-20-4) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,189 fans, the 18th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads came out of the gates in a strong way but allowed the opening tally off a turnover in the first period, falling behind 1-0 heading into the second period. The Railers added their second tally early in the next frame before the Steelheads pushed back. Forward Chase Zieky (12:50 2nd) was opened up off the left post on a crossing pass to cut the lead in half, and forward A.J. White (PP, 17:45 2nd) was fed net front while on a 5-on-3 power play for a one-time shot to tie the game, 2-2. However, the Railers finished their hat-trick early in the third period and added an empty net tally for the 4-2 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. WOR - Ross Olsson (hat-trick)

2. WOR - Jimmy Poreda (win, 35-37 saved)

3. IDH - Chase Zieky (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

A.J. White (F) - power play goal scored

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White earned his second power play goal in as many nights and finished the weekend with four points in two games. He sits second in the ECHL in power play goals (10) and leads the Steelheads across the board (19-28-47).

- Colby McAuley: McAuley extended his point streak to six games with his power play assist in the second period, earning eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in that time. He has points in 13 of his last 15 games since November 17 (7-10-17).

- Chase Zieky: Zieky netted the team's first goal in the second period and broke a five-game goalless streak. He sits now fourth in goals on the team with 12 tallies in his rookie season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

After struggling for consistency, the Steelheads power play has locked back in over their last two games with another tally added on Saturday. The Steelheads came into the Friday and Saturday of the weekend with a five-game scoreless streak through 15 attempts, but the Steelheads went 4-for-14 (28.6%) in their last two contests with a 5-on-3 power play goal on Saturday for the fourth time this year. It's the most power play goals at home since the final weekend of January when the team scored six times in 16 attempts. The Steelheads maintained their power play conversion percentage over the week, now sitting at 22.3% heading into the road trip.

ATTENDANCE: 5,189 (18th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a six-game road trip on Friday, Mar. 4 at 6:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans from the Allen Event Center. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.

