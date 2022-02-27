ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 27, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Jean-Francois David, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Chris Nell, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve

Add Mike Gornall, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve

Delete Bair Gendunov, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve

Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Maurizio Colella, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson

