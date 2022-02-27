ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 27, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Jean-Francois David, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Antoine Bibeau, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Chris Nell, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve
Add Mike Gornall, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve
Delete Bair Gendunov, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve
Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Maurizio Colella, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Third Game in 72 Hours at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Weekend Sweep against Toledo in Road Trip Finale - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: February 27, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Vidmar's Pair Leads Adirondack over Maine, 5-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Avoid Sweep in Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Go for the Sweep in South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Respond with Victory on Tulsa 918 Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Slip Late in 4-2 Loss to Railers - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Complete Western Road Trip at 4-1-1 with 4-2 Victory over Steelheads - Worcester Railers HC
- Heartlanders Win 6th Straight in Physical Battle with Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.