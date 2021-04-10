Veleno Reassigned to Griffins by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Ã The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the SHLÃs Malmo Redhawks.

The 21-year-old Veleno, who was loaned to the Swedish-based team in October, posted 20 points (11-9Ã20) and 20 penalty minutes in 46 games for Malmo. He ranked third on the club in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Selected 30th overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Veleno contributed 23 points (11-12Ã23) and 18 PIM in 54 games with Grand Rapids in 2019-20, his first pro season. He also helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship after leading the team in average time on ice (19:13) and placing sixth with six points (1-5Ã6) in six games.

